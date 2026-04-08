Marking two decades since its inception, the Superrace Championship, sponsored by CJ Logistics, will open its 2026 season with a commemorative double-header and a new slogan, “Race 2 One,” in a nod to the championship’s history and accomplishments.

The 2026 One Superrace Championship, widely considered the country’s premier motorsports series, begins April 18–19 with a two-round event structured to raise the level of racing while improving overall conditions for spectators.

Eight classes of competition are scheduled to run across the weekend, led by the flagship Toyota Gazoo Racing 6000 class. A field of 15 top drivers and teams will compete in the series’ highest tier. The program will be rounded out by the Circuit Story Academy GTA/GTB divisions, along with GT4, Prius PHEV, Kumho M, Alpine, and Radical Cup Korea categories, offering a broad mix of competition.

Changes extend beyond the track. Everland Speedway has introduced new viewing options, including designated seating and a deck-style “Terra Zone” intended to offer a more comfortable spectator experience. A Snow Peak camping area will also be in operation, blending motorsport with outdoor leisure as part of a push to diversify how fans engage with race weekends.

Off-track activities have been expanded as well. Food and beverage outlets such as Shake Shack, Terra, and Go Pizza will be available, while CJ Group affiliates including CJ CGV and CJ OnStyle plan to run interactive booths. Fans can take part in sim racing experiences at the Circuit Story Academy stand, and apparel brand Buckaroo is set to debut collaborative merchandise tied to the series.

“In this milestone year, we’ve focused on enhancing not just the racing itself but the entire fan experience,” a Superrace official said.

“We’re hoping more people will turn up to the circuit and see what motorsport has to offer.”

(Translated and edited with ChatGPT/The Korea Herald)