South Korean stocks spiked nearly 7 percent after the United States and Iran agreed on a two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a steep decline in global crude prices. The Korean won also sharply rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 377.56 points, or 6.87 percent, to 5,872.34, extending its gains to a fourth straight session.

Trading volume was heavy at 926 million shares worth 35.6 trillion won ($24.1 billion), with gainers far outnumbering losers 782 to 106.

Foreigners bought a net 2.43 trillion won, while individuals dumped a net 5.41 trillion won. Institutions bought a net 2.71 trillion won.

Shortly after the opening bell, the bourse operator activated a buy-side sidecar, temporarily halting program-driven buy orders in Kospi futures earlier in the session.

US President Donald Trump announced that the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he considers a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

Iran's foreign ministry also released a statement noting "safe passage" through the crucial waterway will be "possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Following the announcement, global crude prices, including West Texas Intermediate, fell below $100 per barrel.

"South Korea has been facing an all-out fallout from geopolitical risks, including a rise in global crude prices, and the turnaround could be equally strong," Lee Kyoung-min, a researcher at Daishin Securities, said.

Analysts, however, said uncertainties may linger as Israel remains silent on the issue.

"(Israel) has not yet responded on whether it would stop attacks on Iran if the US and Iran reach a ceasefire," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said. "This may lead to an escalation of tensions led by Israel."

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 7.12 percent to 210,500 won, and chip giant SK hynix soared 12.77 percent to 1,033,000 won.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 7.4 percent to 508,000 won, and Kia added 5.57 percent to 159,200 won.

Builders traded higher on potential reconstruction opportunities in Iran, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction rising by the daily permissible limit of 29.97 percent to 22,500 won and Hyundai Engineering & Construction increasing 21.04 percent to 188,700 won.

Oil refiners lost ground as global crude prices fell sharply following the ceasefire, with SK Innovation losing 1.15 percent to 120,400 won and S-Oil sliding 2.35 percent to 112,100 won.

Defense shares were among losers as well, with Hanwha Aerospace moving down 3.45 percent to 1,484,000 won and Hyundai Rotem surrendering 2.13 percent to 206,500 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,470.6 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 33.6 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)