SK hynix Inc. plans to begin full-fledged supply of an advanced storage solution for personal computers designed to carry out artificial intelligence tasks to Dell Technologies this month, the company said Wednesday.

The South Korean chipmaker said it has launched the PQC21, its latest solid state drive incorporating 321-layer QLC NAND flash technology. QLC, or quad-level cell, refers to a type of memory cell used in NAND flash that stores four bits of data in a single cell.

"The next-generation storage solution delivers high capacity, performance and power efficiency, meeting the rising demand for efficient storage in AI PC environments," the company said in a release.

SK hynix said it will begin supplying the product to Dell Technologies and expand shipments to other major global partners.

"Driven by this supply momentum, the company aims to secure a leading position in storage for the next-generation AI PC market and expand its market share in QLC-based cSSDs," it added, referring to client SSDs designed for personal computers. (Yonhap)