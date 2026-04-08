Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Wednesday issued a fresh warning against unfair market practices, saying that the government would apply a "zero-tolerance" principle to crack down on any potential disruptions in markets.

Speaking at a meeting with relevant ministries, Kim called for the government to work to thoroughly prevent "actions that fuel anxiety through fake news or harm the interests of the public through hoarding."

"The situation in the Middle East remains shrouded in uncertainty and concerns are growing over a protracted war," the prime minister said. "The government must prepare for all possible scenarios and actively explore every available measure."

"Above all, we need a zero-tolerance approach against any act that disrupts market order," he added.

Kim urged members of the Cabinet to ensure that a supplementary budget aimed at stabilizing people's livelihoods is passed without delay.

He further called on authorities to thoroughly conduct risk assessments on the use of alternative shipping routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. (Yonhap)