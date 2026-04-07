President Lee Jae Myung congratulated Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his reelection and agreed to closely cooperate to address uncertainties in the global energy supply chain during a phone call Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The call came after Anutin was reelected as Thailand's prime minister on March 19. He was first appointed to the post in September 2025.

Anutin expressed gratitude for Lee's congratulatory message, saying Thailand prioritizes cooperation with South Korea amid global uncertainties, and voiced hope for further advancing bilateral ties, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

"The leaders agreed to closely coordinate amid uncertainties in the global energy supply chain due to the situation in the Middle East," Kang said.

The two sides also shared the view on the importance of concluding ongoing negotiations on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and committed to working together toward that goal, the spokesperson noted.

A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement that emphasizes a broader scope of economic cooperation and exchanges in addition to market opening.

During the conversation, Anutin praised Seoul's efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and expressed firm support, while Lee asked for Thailand's continued attention and support for the peace initiative, according to Kang. (Yonhap)