진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

What does Mideast conflict have to do with Korean seniors?

기사 요약: 장기화되는 중동 분쟁으로 촉발된 석유 수급 불안 속에서, 출퇴근 시간대 노인 지하철 무임승차를 둘러싸고 혼잡 완화 효과, 형평성, 재정 부담 등 다양한 이슈가 제기되고 있다.

[1] The protracted conflict in the Middle East, disrupting global petroleum supplies, has reignited controversy over the long-debated policy of providing free subway rides for senior citizens.

protracted: 오래 계속된

petroleum: 석유

reignite: 재점화하다

[2] The controversy resurfaced after President Lee Jae Myung suggested temporarily restricting free subway rides for seniors during peak commuting hours at a Cabinet meeting on March 24.

temporarily: 일시적으로

peak: 정점

commute: 통근하다

[3] This was part of South Korea’s emergency measures prompted by soaring oil prices and concerns over unstable energy supply, along with rotation-based restrictions on private vehicle use.

prompt: 촉발하다

soar: 급등하다

rotation: 순환

[4] Such moves are expected to divert more commuters onto buses and subways, meaning major metropolitan transit systems could face heightened congestion in the weeks ahead.

divert: 우회시키다

congestion: 혼잡

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10710186

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638