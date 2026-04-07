BANGKOK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud hosted Huawei Cloud Thailand AI Boost Day 2026, showcasing its vision for advancing the next generation of artificial intelligence through the introduction of Agentic AI—a new paradigm that is redefining the boundaries of AI applications, from passive response systems to intelligent agents capable of proactive planning and executing complex tasks, alongside the official launch of Model as a Service (MaaS) in Thailand, Huawei Cloud's MaaS is designed to address key enterprise scenarios, including large language models, coding, and multimodal applications. Built on Huawei's proprietary acceleration engine, the platform delivers optimized performance, faster response, and enhanced stability, while supporting leading industry models to provide a high-quality and reliable token-based service experience. The service has already been adopted by leading enterprises across multiple industries.

Notably, the launch of MaaS also supports the recently introduced GLM-5 model, which has achieved state-of-the-art performance in coding and agent capabilities among open-source models. With strengths in handling complex system engineering and long-context agent tasks, GLM-5 serves as a strong foundation for building enterprise-grade general-purpose AI agents.

The event brought together senior executives from the public and private sectors, as well as leading partners, who took the stage to share insights and exchange perspectives on the future of AI-driven business transformation. The event also highlighted Huawei Cloud's continued commitment to strengthening collaboration with leading open-source AI models, enabling Day-0 availability and helping enterprises accelerate innovation and unlock business value more rapidly in the AI era.

A New Computing Paradigm for the AI Era

Huawei Cloud executive said Agentic AI introduces a new computing paradigm, placing more complex and dynamic demands on infrastructure compared with previous application models.

James Tan, Head of AI, Huawei Cloud APAC, stated: "Agentic AI is redefining how AI systems operate—from reactive tools to intelligent agents capable of autonomous decision-making and execution. This shift requires a new generation of cloud infrastructure that is more adaptive, scalable, and intelligent than ever before."

Mr. Surasak Sanichwatphibun, CTO of Huawei Thailand Cloud Business, added: "To meet these evolving demands, Huawei Cloud has developed a comprehensive full-stack AI strategy, guided by the core requirements of Agentic AI. The company has established an integrated technology framework covering AI infrastructure, large models and toolchains, and intelligent agent platforms, providing strong foundational support for enterprises undergoing intelligent transformation."

End-to-End AI Capabilities for Enterprise Adoption

Huawei Cloud showcased its complete suite of AI services designed to support enterprises at every stage of their AI journey—from exploration to large-scale deployment.

Huawei Cloud also announced that CodeArts and AgentArts, both agent-level intelligent platforms, are expected to be launched in overseas markets in the second half of this year.

Enabling Thailand's AI-Driven Future

Together, these capabilities form Huawei Cloud's comprehensive AI ecosystem, enabling enterprises in Thailand to seamlessly transition from AI exploration to production deployment.

The forum also aims to strengthen collaboration across the AI ecosystem, providing a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange insights and explore new pathways for developing next-generation AI applications and intelligent solutions.

Huawei Cloud continues to invest in cloud and AI innovation to support enterprises with secure, reliable, and scalable technologies, enabling sustainable business growth in the AI-driven economy.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring Cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei