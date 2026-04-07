South Korean police have opened an investigation into an alleged workplace assault involving a Thai factory worker who was seriously injured after being struck with compressed air equipment, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 20 at a coating facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. According to police and local media reports, the worker was bent over at his station when the company’s owner approached from behind and discharged compressed air toward his lower body.

The worker suffered severe internal injuries, including abdominal swelling and breathing difficulties, and has not fully recovered.

The case was first reported by local daily Hankyoreh, which said the employer did not immediately seek medical assistance for the worker. Instead, the worker was told to return to his dormitory and advised to leave for Thailand that night, the report said.

His condition worsened overnight, and he underwent emergency surgery the following day.

The worker told the newspaper that representatives from his employment agency later visited him and attempted to pressure him to leave the country.

The worker has since been discharged, but is continuing outpatient treatment and is expected to require a second surgery. Local reports said he has faced difficulties covering medical expenses.

Police said they became aware of the case through media reports and would interview the victim before determining potential charges for the employer. Authorities plan to coordinate with labor officials and provide support, including medical and counseling assistance.