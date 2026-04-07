Hyun Bin has been appointed as an honorary counterintelligence officer by the National Intelligence Service in an effort to raise public awareness of Korea’s expanded counterespionage framework following recent legal changes.

The actor's appointment comes after the National Assembly revised the Criminal Act in February to broaden the scope of espionage offenses. Under the amendment, the law now covers espionage activities conducted not only by “enemy states,” but also by “foreign countries or equivalent organizations,” establishing a stronger legal basis to respond to foreign intelligence operations that threaten national security.

The NIS said the honorary role is intended to help change the public’s perception that counterintelligence is solely about uncovering agents from North Korea. The agency emphasized that counterintelligence today encompasses detection, deterrence and disruption of any foreign information activities that could undermine South Korea’s security or national interests.

The agency pointed to a growing number of cases involving attempts to steal advanced technology and defense-industry secrets by foreign actors, calling counterintelligence a “critical national survival task.”

Hyun Bin’s selection is also tied to his performance in the 2023 film "The Point Men," in which he portrayed an NIS officer working alongside a diplomat to rescue South Korean hostages from a militant group in the Middle East.