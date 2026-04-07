With jet fuel costs at twice prewar level, carriers cut unprofitable routes, leaving travelers to absorb losses

Korean travelers are facing a wave of flight cancellations and schedule changes, as rising fuel costs linked to Middle East tensions force airlines to cut routes, raising the risk that long-planned trips could unravel at short notice.

Jet fuel prices have more than doubled in a month following the Iran-Israel escalation, reaching $195.19 per barrel in late March from $99.40 previously, according to the International Air Transport Association. Fuel typically accounts for about 30 percent of airline operating costs.

Low-cost carriers have been the first to trim services. Vietnamese airlines have reduced flights to Nha Trang and other destinations, while Korean carriers including Air Premia have canceled dozens of routes to the United States and Southeast Asia.

Aero K has suspended several routes departing from Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, through June, and Air Busan has halted flights between Busan and Da Nang in Vietnam, Cebu in the Philippines and Guam. Asiana Airlines has also canceled select services in April and May.

For travelers, the disruptions are already taking a toll.

Choi Seung-yeon, who is scheduled to travel to Vietnam with her family in two weeks, said she recently received notice that her return flight had been pushed back by a full day.

“The agency changed the itinerary without explanation, even adding a layover, and told us we’d need to cover the extra costs,” she said. “We already set our vacation days at work. I’m worried the schedule could change again right before departure.”

Kim, 36, who planned a trip to Hong Kong, said he also received unilateral notice that his flight schedule had been altered. When he asked for details, the airline cited a “business plan change” affecting operating hours and said cancellation or change fees would not be waived.

When Kim pressed further, the airline reiterated that it was “providing guidance according to internal policy” and that no exceptions could be made.

“I reserved a luxury resort as a gift for my parents, but the airline changed the return date without consent,” he said. “The hotel won’t refund the nightly rate because the cancellation isn’t due to a natural disaster.”

Travelers who booked through agencies or online platforms report additional hurdles, including delayed refunds and limited alternative flights. Some say ancillary charges, such as baggage fees and credit card processing costs, are not being refunded despite airline-initiated changes.

Online forums and social media groups have been inundated with complaints. One user wrote that after dozens of calls over several days, “Nothing was resolved except being told baggage fees won’t be refunded and refunds are issued only as credits.”

Experts said airlines are cutting lower-yield routes first as fuel costs and surcharges rise. Korea’s fuel surcharge for international flights jumped sharply in April and is expected to reach its maximum level in May.

Although consumer groups have argued airlines are shifting the financial burden onto passengers, legal recourse remains limited. Under the Montreal Convention, airlines are exempt from liability if they can demonstrate they took “reasonable measures,” a threshold often met by offering refunds or alternative itineraries.

Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies professor at Inha University, said aviation authorities need to strengthen oversight.

“Operating flights, even at a loss, is part of the commitment to consumers,” she said. “Without clear justification, airlines should not be allowed to cancel flights unilaterally.”

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it is monitoring whether airlines are meeting passenger protection requirements, including refunds and alternative arrangements, though officials acknowledged that war-related disruptions complicate compensation claims.

With major carriers considering further capacity cuts if fuel prices remain elevated, disruptions could continue.

“More reductions are likely as airlines eliminate unprofitable routes,” said Kim Kwang-ok, an aviation management professor at Korea Aerospace University. “Passengers should expect continued disruptions if the conflict persists.”