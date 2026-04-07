세계 대학평가기관 QS가 연세대학교와 고려대학교를 상대로 자체 조사에 착수할 수 있다고 7일 밝혔다. 최근 두 대학이 세계대학평가 순위를 끌어올리기 위해 국내 체류나 실질적 학술 활동이 거의 없는 해외 석학들을 영입했다는 의혹이 제기된 데 따른 것이다.

QS는 이날 코리아헤럴드에 “잠재적 부정행위에 대한 증거가 보고되면 자체 조사를 실시해 영향을 평가하고 그에 따라 대응할 수도 있다”고 밝혔다.

QS는 다만 현재로서는 실제 부정행위의 증거가 있는지 여부는 아직 판단하지 않은 상태라고 전했다.

QS에 따르면 조사 결과 부정행위가 확인될 경우 자격 정지, 데이터 처리 방식 변경, 순위 제외 등의 제재가 가능하다.

QS 관계자는 논문 저자가 학술 데이터베이스 스코퍼스(Scopus)에 복수의 소속기관을 기재할 경우 원칙적으로 해당 기관 모두가 논문 실적을 인정받는다고 설명했다. 다만 연구자의 모기관이 등록된 국가와 다른 국가의 소속기관 정보는 순위 산정 과정에서 제외된다고 밝혔다. 또 계량서지 분석을 통해 일정 수 이상의 스코퍼스 소속기관 식별번호가 붙은 논문은 별도로 걸러내는 기준을 적용하고 있다.

QS는 이상 연구 패턴을 가려내기 위한 모든 검증 절차를 공개하고 있지는 않지만, 연구자가 주장하는 소속기관 수와 그에 연계된 연구 실적을 면밀히 들여다보고 있다고 설명했다.

해외 연구자를 영입하면서 한국 거주, 강의, 기타 실질적 학술 참여를 요구하지 않았다는 사실만으로 곧바로 문제가 되는 것은 아니라는 입장도 내놨다.

QS 관계자는 “전적으로 해당 연구 프로젝트의 성격에 달려 있다”며 “예를 들어 연구자들이 대학을 대신해 정당한 연구를 수행하고, 대학의 자원을 활용하고 있다면 이는 정당한 프로젝트”라고 말했다.

그러나 연구 협력이나 대학 자원 활용 없이 이름만 올리는 식의 임용이라면 문제가 될 수 있다고 전했다.

이 관계자는 또 QS의 검증 절차가 교원 수 변동도 함께 검토하며, 큰 폭의 증감이 있을 경우 이를 입증할 자료를 요구한다고 설명했다.

이어 “QS 순위는 여러 지표가 서로 영향을 주고받는 균형 잡힌 체계”라며 “대학이 비윤리적으로 행동하거나 학문적 진실성 기준을 지키지 않는다는 인식이 생긴다면, 그것이 다른 지표와 무관하게 존재할 수는 없다”고 했다.

연세대와 고려대는 최근 국내에 거주하지 않거나 강의하지 않는 해외 연구자들을 대거 교수진에 포함시켜 QS와 타임스고등교육(THE) 등 세계대학평가 순위를 끌어올리려 했다는 의혹으로 논란에 휩싸였다.

세계대학평가기관인 THE는 이번 사안과 관련한 질의에 답하지 않았다.

(코리아헤럴드 이승구 기자)

기사 원문

[Exclusive] QS may probe Yonsei, Korea University over malpractice claims

Global rankings provider says “name-only” overseas researcher appointments could raise concerns

Quacquarelli Symonds, a global university rankings provider, said Monday it may open an internal investigation into Yonsei University and Korea University if formal, evidence-backed reports of malpractice are filed.

The two schools face scrutiny in Korea over allegations that they recruited overseas scholars to boost their global rankings through the resulting affiliations.

QS said it has not yet determined whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant an investigation. If an investigation is launched and malpractice is found, possible measures could include suspension, changes to data processing methods and exclusion from the rankings.

“If any evidence of potential malpractice is reported to us, then we conduct our own investigation into it to evaluate the impact and issue a response accordingly,” QS told The Korea Herald in response to a question on whether it plans to investigate the two universities.

The controversy centers on whether the recruitment of overseas researchers with limited involvement in teaching or on-campus activities may have inflated research output metrics used in global rankings.

A QS official explained that, in principle, if an author lists multiple affiliations in Scopus, all affiliated institutions receive credit for the paper.

However, the official said QS excludes affiliations in countries different from that of the scholar’s primary institution as registered in Scopus, a global academic publications database. It also uses bibliometric analysis and applies an affiliation cap to screen papers listing more than a certain number of Scopus affiliation IDs.

These measures are intended to prevent disproportionate gains in research metrics through extensive multi-affiliation listings.

While not all of its screening processes for suspicious research patterns are public, QS said it closely monitors the number of institutions a researcher claims affiliation with and the research output associated with those affiliations.

QS added that appointing overseas researchers without requiring meaningful residence, teaching or other substantive academic engagement is not inherently problematic.

“It entirely depends on the nature of the research project,” a QS official said. “If, for example, the researchers are engaged in legitimate research on behalf of the university and using university resources, then it is a legitimate project.”

However, the official said it becomes problematic if researchers are appointed in name only, without meaningful research collaboration or use of university resources.

The official added that the QS screening process also flags fluctuations in employee numbers and requires unusually large changes to be backed by evidence.

“The QS rankings are designed as a balanced framework in which multiple indicators interact with and inform one another,” the official said. “If a university were perceived to be acting unethically or failing to uphold standards of academic integrity, this would not exist in a vacuum.”

Yonsei University and Korea University came under scrutiny last week over reports that they recruited overseas scholars with little academic engagement or residence in Korea in an apparent bid to boost their positions in QS and Times Higher Education rankings.

Many foreign scholars are listed on the faculty rosters of the country’s two leading private universities despite neither living nor teaching in Korea.

Meanwhile, THE could not be reached for comment.