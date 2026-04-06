A wave of mint-clad runners filled Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday as 15,000 participants took part in the “2026 The Race Seoul 21K,” underscoring the growing popularity of urban running events.

The race, co-hosted by Herald Business and Spomax Korea, was sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation and the Korea Middle and High School Athletics Federation, with Kyobo Life Insurance serving as the main sponsor. The event featured half marathon and 10-kilometer courses stretching from central Seoul to Olympic Park in the east, passing major landmarks across the city.

Participants praised the redesigned course for its accessibility and scenic appeal, while organizers emphasized safety and race management.

Winners included Kim Min-jun, who claimed the men’s half marathon title with a time of 1:11:00, and Kim Hye-ri, who topped the women’s 10-kilometer race in 41:44.

The event also drew amateur runners, families and international participants, highlighting its role in promoting marathon culture and nurturing young athletes.

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young said in an opening speech that he hoped 2026 would be “a year of miracles” for participants running through the heart of Seoul.

Cho Dae-kyu, CEO of Kyobo Life Insurance, wished runners a safe race and expressed hope that all participants would complete the course without injury despite the chilly morning conditions.