Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Circle, which issues the US coin stablecoin, will meet with KB Financial Group officials in Seoul this month to discuss broadening the companies' partnership and exploring new areas of financial cooperation.

KB Financial, South Korea's biggest banking group, said Monday that Allaire is scheduled to meet its executives on April 13 to discuss ways to deepen ties.

The partnership began in June last year with an executive-level meeting and has since evolved into what KB described as an execution-focused working relationship.

In the second half of last year, KB completed a proof of concept using Circle Mint, the stablecoin issuance and management platform, further strengthening technical trust between the two sides. The test covered the full stablecoin life cycle, from issuing US coin against fiat deposits to transfers and redemption into fiat to swaps between stablecoins, giving KB practical expertise relevant to real-world financial services, including wallet structure, transaction limits, cost controls and the efficiency of the Circle Mint model.

The two sides met again late last year during a Seoul visit by Circle President Heath Tarbert. Those talks had focused on road maps for expanding the partnership through deeper technology sharing and business model development, moving beyond a symbolic alliance.

KB said the companies are now in broader discussions over future cooperation, including domestic use cases for US coin, cross-border payments and the potential issuance of won-denominated stablecoins.

"This meeting with Jeremy Allaire goes beyond a one-off visit and will serve as an opportunity to take the partnership to the next level after in-depth technical validation," a KB official said. "Based on the strong cooperative framework built with Circle, KB will further strengthen its leadership in digital asset markets at home and abroad."