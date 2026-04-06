South Korea and the United States have launched a joint investigation to locate remains and trace evidence from US military aircraft that crashed during the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Monday.

The project, which began Monday and runs through May 1, is being carried out by the ministry’s Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification and the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The ministry said the effort serves as a preparatory phase for a joint underwater recovery operation scheduled for August. During the survey, the teams will collect data, including tips from local residents, and inspect logistical requirements such as privately operated medical decompression chambers needed for diving operations.

One of the primary cases under review is a transport aircraft crash on Nov. 15, 1952.

The aircraft, which had departed from Gangneung Air Base en route to Pohang, crashed into the sea due to engine failure, leaving nine people missing, including one South Korean service member.

The two sides will also gather additional information on other crash incidents, including a fighter jet crash near Yangyang on Feb. 21, 1952, and another transport aircraft accident on Oct. 16 the same year, in which the aircraft lost control and crashed off the coast near Gangneung, leaving 17 missing.

Sgt. Jordyn King of the US Marine Corps, deputy team leader of the visiting DPAA team, said the team has been working with its South Korean counterpart since 2024 to trace the remains of fallen service members.

“Over the next month, we will carefully collect data to ensure meaningful outcomes in the upcoming underwater recovery mission,” King said.

Lt. Col. Kim Sung-hwan, acting head of the South Korean recovery unit, said the two sides have agreed to expand their joint efforts this year.

“This reflects the continued strengthening of bilateral cooperation in recovering the remains of fallen troops,” Kim said, adding that South Korea would spare no effort in supporting the search for US personnel who fought alongside its forces.