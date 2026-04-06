SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, is strengthening its chemistry with K-pop as the Worldwide Tour Sponsor for "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'". It marks the comeback of the decade for pop royalty BTS.

"BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'" is poised to be a worldwide phenomenon, featuring 82 shows in 34 regions. The reunion has had a powerful start, with 18.4 million tuning in online to "BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE｜ARIRANG" on 21 March in the heart of Seoul[1]. Visa data also showed foreign travel to South Korea surged over 25% on the week of the concert compared to an average week, while travel spending climbed around 20% from an average week[2], showing that BTS is as much a magnet for music fans worldwide as they are a springboard for tourism wherever they go.

As Worldwide Tour Sponsor for "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'", Visa brings its trusted global network to a truly worldwide celebration, enabling a global audience to access the tour through seamless and secure payments. With "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'" hitting eight cities in Asia Pacific – Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Manila – Visa cardholders stand to win complimentary tickets through Visa and its issuing partners in these markets and enjoy an upsized Visa presence at the concerts with special merchandise and booths.

Danielle Jin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific at Visa said, "When it comes to music, few inspire the world as much as BTS. Every step in their journey is marked by passion, creativity, and a determination to make great music. It is their pursuit of excellence and connection that brought them to the pinnacle of pop, aligning perfectly with Visa's belief that the small and deliberate choices we make every day define success. Visa is thrilled to bring seamless and secure payments to the "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'", enabling anyone to be part of the moment at the biggest music reunion in the world."

Visa champions the moments that bring fans closer to the passions they love, from sports and music to fashion and entertainment. Guided by a fan-first approach to partnerships, Visa designs experiences that deepen connection and make participation seamless, secure and accessible for audiences around the world. Through high impact partnerships, Visa helps shape cultural moments while enabling effortless, cross-border commerce. Visa's partnership with "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'" builds on its affinity with music and K-pop such as MAMA AWARDS, the world's no.1 K-pop awards, allowing it to create more meaningful experiences that bring fans closer to the artists they love.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. With a world tour to follow, BTS' return is set to be etched in pop culture history.