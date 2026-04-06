Debate surrounding Korean won-denominated stablecoins is accelerating. Opinions diverge on whether issuance should be confined to banks or extended to qualified nonbank entities. It is an important discussion. But it may also be the wrong starting point.

The more fundamental question is this: Can KRW stablecoins actually work in real-world payments and commerce?

Stablecoins should be understood not as digital assets, but as payment infrastructure. And infrastructure does not derive its value from design alone, but from whether it works — consistently, reliably and at scale. Yet much of the current discourse remains centered on issuance and regulatory approval. Questions of trust, licensing and supervisory frameworks dominate the agenda. These are necessary — but they are not sufficient.

From the perspective of users and the market, stability is not secured by reserves alone. What matters in practice is whether redemption is consistently available at par, whether transactions are processed without delay, whether fees are low enough to support micropayments and whether the system continues to operate even under stress — such as technical disruptions or surges in redemption demand.

In this sense, the real competition is not over who gets to issue — but over who can operate.

What remains underexplored in Korea’s current discussion is precisely this question of operational validation. If stablecoins are to function as payment infrastructure, they must be evaluated accordingly. How many transactions can be processed per second? Can performance and cost remain stable under peak conditions? Is settlement finality sufficient for real-world commerce? Are integrations with wallets, merchants and settlement systems seamless? Can the system maintain resilience against cyber threats, outages or large-scale redemption events?

Without addressing these questions, deciding on an issuer alone risks producing only a partial solution. Stablecoins are not completed by regulatory design; they are built through repeated validation in live transaction environments.

This is why the direction of policy must evolve. Beyond licensing frameworks, there must be parallel efforts to validate real-world operation. Large-scale performance testing, live payment pilots, redemption stress tests and incident response simulations are not optional — they are essential.

The purpose of KRW stablecoins is not to introduce another financial product. It is to redefine payment infrastructure — and to expand the role of the Korean won in digital commerce and global transactions. As the digital economy grows, the importance of fast, low-cost and reliable payment rails will only increase.

It is time to ask a different question.

Not “Who should issue it?” but “Who can actually make it work — and operate it at scale?”

The future of KRW stablecoins will not be determined at the licensing stage.

It will be decided where real transactions occur — where systems are required to work, without exception.

Helena Oh

Helena Oh (Eun Jung Oh) is the CEO of TokenSquare. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.