Victims of stalking will be able to track the real-time whereabouts of perpetrators starting in June through a new smartphone application developed by the Ministry of Justice, the ministry said Sunday.

The new application will allow victims to see the location of offenders wearing electronic ankle monitors if they come within a specified distance.

Currently, victims receive text-message alerts notifying them when an offender comes within a designated range.

The ministry said the mobile application will undergo field testing based on various scenarios before being fully launched in June.

The ministry also said it is strengthening cooperation with the National Police Agency to improve protection for stalking victims.

Police will provide victims with smartwatches through which alerts on an offender’s approach will be delivered.

In addition, the Justice Ministry is working to link its location-tracking system with the police’s 112 emergency response system. Once the integrated system is established, responding officers will be able to check the real-time locations and movement routes of both victims and offenders on a map, which is expected to enable faster and more effective responses at the scene.

"The Ministry of Justice will continue to develop practical protective measures and strengthen cooperation with the police agency and other related organizations, keeping in mind that the victims' safety is the utmost priority," the Justice Ministry said.