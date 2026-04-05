Energy shock, car-use limits raise concerns over transit congestion, prompting dispute over senior benefits

The protracted conflict in the Middle East, disrupting global petroleum supplies, has reignited controversy over the long-debated policy of providing free subway rides for senior citizens.

The controversy resurfaced after President Lee Jae Myung suggested temporarily restricting free subway rides for seniors during peak commuting hours at a Cabinet meeting on March 24. He stressed that the idea targeted “those going out for leisure, not seniors commuting to work.”

This was part of South Korea’s emergency measures prompted by soaring oil prices and concerns over unstable energy supply, along with rotation-based restrictions on private vehicle use. Such moves are expected to divert more commuters onto buses and subways, meaning major metropolitan transit systems could face heightened congestion in the weeks ahead.

Though the presidential office denied Lee’s suggestion would lead to immediate change, the comments reignited debate over Korea's free-ride system, which was introduced 44 years ago when life expectancy in Korea averaged 65. Today, as the country has become a super-aged society, the sustainability and fairness of the entitlement are again under scrutiny.

Would limiting senior rides ease congestion?

Transport experts question whether restricting seniors during peak hours would meaningfully reduce congestion.

According to data from Seoul Metro, seniors using free rides accounted for 8.3 percent of all passengers during morning and evening peak hours last year. Even if those riders were removed from rush-hour trains, experts say, the overall density inside cars — often exceeding 150 percent of capacity — would change only marginally.

Kim Sang-cheol, head of a public transit advocacy network, noted that a typical subway car packed at rush hour carries around 240 people.

“If seniors make up roughly 8 percent, that’s about 19 passengers per car. Removing them would not meaningfully ease congestion,” he said, adding that it remains unclear whether drivers would leave their cars at home simply because trains become slightly less crowded.

Senior advocacy groups also argue that many older riders on subways during peak hours are not leisure travelers but workers heading to their jobs — often in low-wage or public-sector senior employment programs — or grandparents commuting to provide child care for their families.

Concerns over discrimination

The debate has amplified concerns that restricting only senior citizens is a form of age-based discrimination. While the government has framed the measure as a congestion-control tool, advocacy groups counter that the move unfairly targets a vulnerable demographic and undermines their right to mobility.

The Korean Senior Citizens Association said it has already advised its members to voluntarily avoid using the subway during rush hour but warned that any government-mandated restriction risks stigmatizing older people.

Labor and civic groups echoed the criticism during a rally earlier this month, calling the proposed limits “a clear violation of mobility rights for a transit-dependent population.”

Some advocates also argue that seniors have limited alternatives for social programs or public services in their local neighborhoods, prompting them to travel early to places such as welfare centers, meal-service facilities or community programs in central districts.

System reform vs. welfare purpose

Although the president’s comments were framed around energy security and public transit efficiency, political parties and policymakers are increasingly viewing the issue through the lens of subway operating losses — a long-running burden for local transit authorities.

According to research released in March by a fiscal policy institute, six major urban rail operators nationwide are projected to incur a combined 5.36 trillion won ($3.55 billion) in losses from free senior rides between 2017 and 2025.

Seoul Metro alone recorded 448.8 billion won in losses last year due to the program, the vast majority from free rides provided to seniors aged 65 and older.

While some policymakers have floated ideas such as raising the eligibility age, limiting free rides to off-peak hours or implementing income-based discounts, others argue that altering a welfare program without a broad social consensus would undermine its original purpose of ensuring mobility rights and social inclusion for older adults.

Local governments insist that the central government should shoulder more of the financial burden, saying that as long as transit is treated as a public good, abrupt fare increases or welfare cuts should be avoided.