A recent South Korean study showed that couples with high self-esteem are more willing to have babies, a potentially significant revelation for the country hoping to reverse its low birth rates.

Scholars from Gyeongsang National University's psychology department studied people in their 30s, finding a possible correlation between respondents' mental health and desire to have children, according to the journal published by the Korea Women's Development Institute. Survey participants were sorted into four categories based on their willingness to have children, the emotional value they attach to having children, the social and pragmatic value they associate with having children, and how they perceive the burden of childbirth.

A total of 250 women and 250 men participated in the 2024 survey, 289 aged 30-34, and 211 aged 35-39.

Individuals placed in the "actively considering childbirth" category were found to have substantially high self-esteem. This, the researchers noted, could indicate that individuals with a positive self-image and high self-worth are more likely to have a positive view of, or look forward to, parenthood.

Individuals categorized as "indifferent to childbirth" attached little emotional value to having a child, believed having children had little practical or social value, and perceived the burden of childbirth as high.

Between these two extremes sat the "passively considering (having children)" and "willing (to have children), low burden perception" categories. The latter accounted for 48.7 percent, while "actively considering" accounted for 22.1 percent, indicating that a significant number of respondents at least have the desire to have children.

Men were far more likely to fall into the "actively considering" group (32.8 percent) compared to women (10.4 percent). Researchers attributed this to traditional Korean family structures and expectations, which often place higher expectations on women when it comes to raising children. Respondents who were well off, more educated, and from large families were also more likely to fall into the "actively considering" group.

"We need to approach (the issue) from a psychological standpoint to make (people) understand that marriage and childbirth are not a sacrifice that impedes one's personal growth, but an extension of self-realization," the researchers said.