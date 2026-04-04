K-pop megastar BTS topped Spotify's weekly charts for the second straight week with its latest album "Arirang," the septet's agency said Saturday.

The group remained atop the global music streaming platform's three charts -- Weekly Top Albums Global, Weekly Top Songs Global and Weekly Top Artists Global -- for the week from March 27 to Thursday, according to BigHit Music.

On Spotify's daily charts, BTS also held the top spot on the Daily Top Artists Global and Daily Top Songs Global charts for 14 days in a row from March 20, when the group released "Arirang."

The album's main track "Swim" is also gaining traction on YouTube, recording 83 million and 6.2 million plays on the platform's global and US weekly charts, respectively, for the week of March 20.

"Arirang" and "Swim" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 albums and Billboard Hot 100 singles charts, respectively, this week.

With the new album, BTS returned as a full seven-member group after nearly four years of a break from group projects. It held a promotional concert for tens of thousands of fans at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul on March 21.

The group will kick off the "BTS World Tour Arirang" in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on April 11 and continue in major cities around the world through 2027. (Yonhap)