US President Donald Trump said Friday that "with a little more time," the United States can easily open up the Strait of Hormuz, take the oil and "make a fortune," amid growing concerns over the impact of the US-Israeli war against Iran on oil prices and inflation.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, as Iran's retaliatory attacks have seriously disrupted shipping through the strait, a key energy shipping route, pushing up oil prices. The waterway is responsible for about a fifth of the world's oil supply.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "IT WOULD BE A 'GUSHER' FOR THE WORLD???"

The remarks came after Trump warned Wednesday that the US military will hit the Islamic Republic "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks and "bring them back to the stone ages."

Meanwhile, Iran shot down a US F-15E fighter jet that flew over the country, The New York Times and other news outlets reported, marking the first known US aircraft loss since the start of the war on Feb. 28. One of the two crew members has been rescued.

A US A-10 attack plane also crashed in the region, with the pilot safely rescued, the newspaper said.

The crashes suggested that Iran's missile capabilities still remain despite the Trump administration's claim that its military operation has seriously weakened them.

Following the loss of the US aircraft, Trump told NBC that Iran's actions would not negatively affect negotiations.

"No, not at all," he was quoted by NBC as saying in a brief phone interview. "No, it's war." (Yonhap)