When Simon Porte Jacquemus visited Korea for the first time, he chose a setting that felt less like a venue and more like a narrative: Museum San, in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

The French designer was in Korea on Wednesday for the Asian launch of “La Grande Dame 2018,” a prestige cuvee by Veuve Clicquot unveiled in collaboration with Jacquemus, presented through a luncheon titled “Le Dejeuner au Musee.” True to his reputation as one of fashion’s most visually driven storytellers, Jacquemus once again let the location shape the experience.

Known for staging runway shows in cinematic settings — from lavender fields in Provence to cliffside villas in Capri — Jacquemus approached Museum San as an extension of his aesthetic language. The event unfolded under a “picnic at the museum” concept, where guests moved through open landscapes and architectural corridors rather than a traditional banquet hall.

Designed by Tadao Ando, Museum San is a study in light, shadow and stillness. Its exposed concrete structures frame the surrounding mountains, sky and water. The museum’s spatial flow — deliberate, restrained and immersive — has made it one of Korea’s most distinctive cultural landmarks.

Inside, the museum houses works by major Korean modern and contemporary artists, including Park Su-geun, Lee Jung-seob and Paik Nam-june. A dedicated pavilion by James Turrell offers an experience centered entirely on light itself, while a current solo exhibition by Korean artist Lee Bae, “En attendant,” continues the museum’s contemplative tone.

The event drew a high-profile guest list. Jennie attended in an all-black ensemble — a sheer blouse paired with a midi skirt and pointed-toe heels. The K-pop star has an established connection with Jacquemus, having previously closed the finale of the brand’s 15th anniversary show.

Other attendees included actor Lee Jung-jae and celebrity Kim Na-young, while pianist Yiruma added a live performance that echoed through the museum’s open spaces.