Showcasing Taiwan's Largest Trade Hub for Net-Zero and Renewable Energy Solutions

TAIPEI, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual flagship exhibitions "Net-Zero Taiwan" and "Energy Taiwan" will take place from October 14 to 16 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. Co-organized by TAITRA and GESA (Green Energy and Sustainability Alliance) under SEMI, these concurrent events bridge policy, technology, and market demand to create a comprehensive trade platform for renewable energy and net-zero sustainability.

Building on last year's success—which featured 450 exhibitors from 18 countries across 1,600 booths—the 2026 exhibitions are set to expand further, with over 480 exhibitors expected. Last year also marked a milestone with international participants exceeding 20%, underscoring Taiwan's growing prominence in the global energy sector. Under the guidance of the Executive Yuan's National Council for Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, and the National Development Council, the exhibitions will continue to synchronize policymaking with industrial growth, establishing Taiwan's most influential global exchange platform for net-zero and smart energy solutions.

Net-Zero Taiwan: Driving Deep Energy Saving and Critical Net-Zero Solutions

With the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) now in effect, the transition to net-zero has become a strategic imperative for industries. This year's Net-Zero Taiwan highlights pivotal sectors, including the circular economy, deep energy saving, green finance, low-carbon transportation, and the evolving landscape of carbon inventory, credits, and trading. These focuses empower businesses to stay ahead of policy shifts and technological breakthroughs.

The exhibition also welcomes key players from green architecture, climate technology, and green workforce development, bringing together influential domestic and international buyers and decision-makers. By facilitating high-level business matchmaking and global knowledge exchange, the event enables companies to accelerate their strategic deployment, seize emerging net-zero opportunities, and collectively build a sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Energy Taiwan: Showcasing the Integrated Renewable Energy Supply Chain

In response to global 2050 net-zero targets and national energy transition policies, Energy Taiwan continues to lead as the definitive platform for the renewable energy industry. The exhibition features four specialized zones—PV, Wind Energy, Smart Storage, and Emerging Power—offering a comprehensive look at the entire value chain, from raw materials and core components to cutting-edge technologies and turnkey solutions.

A key highlight, Emerging Power Taiwan, brings together innovative applications including hydrogen, geothermal, small hydropower, biomass, and ocean energy. By demonstrating Taiwan's diverse R&D capabilities, this sector fosters cross-industry collaboration and provides a strategic gateway for businesses to establish a foothold in emerging energy markets.

Securing Your Spot: Early Bird Registration Ending Soon

Early bird registration for the 2026 dual exhibitions ends April 30, offering exclusive discounts to early applicants. Alongside the main exhibitions, the events will feature an expansive program including themed forums, sustainability awards, and professional matchmaking sessions. With dedicated industry consulting and business networking services, the events seamlessly integrate policy insights, technological innovation, and market demand.

The organizers cordially invite industry stakeholders to seize this premier opportunity to showcase their solutions and capture emerging prospects in the global net-zero and green energy transition. For more information, visit the official website: https://www.energytaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html .

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of Net-Zero Taiwan and Energy Taiwan 2026.