PARIS/ROME (Reuters) -- France and Italy have pushed back ‌against some US-Israeli military operations, sources said on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump criticized NATO allies in Europe as unhelpful in the month-long war in Iran, highlighting divisions.

The decisions came against a backdrop of tensions between Washington and key partners over the war. Earlier this month, Trump called longtime NATO allies "cowards" ‌over their lack of support. On Tuesday, he slammed countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes.

France says no

Trump accused France of blocking aircraft carrying military supplies to Israel from flying over its territory, writing on Truth Social that France had been "VERY UNHELPFUL."

The French presidency said it was surprised by the post and said its decision was consistent with ⁠France’s policy since the conflict began.

A Western diplomat and two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier that the refusal, which happened at the weekend, was the first time France had done this since the start of the conflict on Feb. 28.

The sources said Israel had wanted to use France's airspace to ⁠transport US weapons to be used in the war against Iran.

Israel's Defence Ministry accused France of actively obstructing the transfer of munitions to Israel, according to a statement.

It said the French ban was imposed despite prior coordination and assurances that the munitions were intended solely for ​use against Iran, adding that the effort was critical to European security.

The ministry said Israel would cut all defence procurement from France ‌and would have no new engagement with the French military. French arms sales to Israel are relatively small, and it was unclear whether the move ‌would affect French troops serving with ‌UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Italy denies permission

Italy last week denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella ‌air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East, sources said.

According to ​the Corriere della Sera daily, which first reported the news, "some US bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before flying on to the ⁠Middle East.

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto later denied any rift with Washington or any change in policy. He posted a message on X to say that US airbases remained active, but that Washington needed special permission for uses outside existing agreements.

Spain in most vocal against war

Meanwhile, Spain defended its decision to fully close its airspace to US planes involved ⁠in attacks ​on Iran.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among ⁠the most vocal critics of the US and Israeli strikes and Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Spain will only allow for the use of its bases for the collective defense of ​NATO allies.

Trump also singled out Britain as being unhelpful, just as Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay a state visit to the US in late April.

He wrote on Truth Social, "All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, ⁠I have a suggestion ⁠for you: ‌Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

The US, France, Italy, Spain and Britain are all NATO members, as is Germany, which hosts Ramstein, the largest US base in Europe.

Germany said early in the war there were ​no restrictions on the US using the base, though the issue has been debated after President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he believed the war was illegal.