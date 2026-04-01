All 12 peace-themed walking routes near the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas will open for this year's program, the government announced Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a joint press release with related government offices that the trails, collectively known as the DMZ Peace Trail, will be open from April 17 to Nov. 30. Operations will be temporarily suspended in July and August due to the summer heat.

The trails stretching across border cities and towns in Incheon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces were created in 2019 to give South Korean citizens a rare opportunity to explore the ecological, cultural and historical significance of one of the world's most tightly guarded borders. Some routes have intermittently run on a limited basis for security and other reasons, however, with all operations pausing during the extreme winter months before reopening for the new season.

The DMZ, which is about 250 kilometers long and 4 kilometers wide, has divided the peninsula since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war.

This year's program includes sections inside the DMZ in Paju, Cheorwon and Goseong, according to ministry officials.

The government plans to increase the number of available operating days and participants this year to offer more people the chance to experience the area.

Access remains limited to South Korean nationals. Participants must register in advance through the official DMZ Peace Trail website (www.dmzwalk.com) or the Durunubi travel app. The participation fee is 10,000 won ($6.65) per person.

The US-led UN Command, which administers the DMZ as the southern enforcer of the armistice that ended the Korean War, said that this year's program does not include changes to the scope of border trails opened to the public.

"The Republic of Korea government's announcement does not reflect a change to current activities within the DMZ," the UNC said in a statement, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

"The UNC, in accordance with the Armistice Agreement, manages and enforces activities within the DMZ to ensure safety and stability. Activities inside the DMZ require prior review, coordination, and authorization under established procedures." (Yonhap)