Famous translator Hwang Seok-hee has been removed from major streaming platforms and online bookstores following reports of two prior criminal convictions for sex offenses.

Episodes of TvN's "You Quiz on the Block" and MBC's reality show "Point of Omniscient Interfere" featuring Hwang have been taken down from streaming platforms Tving and Wavve, respectively, with highlight clips also removed.

Major online bookstores have halted sales of his essays.

The moves follow a media report on Tuesday revealing that Hwang had received suspended sentences in two separate sex offense cases.

In response, Hwang posted on Instagram that he was consulting with his lawyer and warned of legal action against what he described as any false or unverifiable reporting.

He could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday evening.

The translator rose to prominence through his translation of the 2016 action-comedy "Deadpool." Since then, he has built a high-profile career working on major Hollywood titles, most recently the sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary."

He is reportedly involved in the translation of the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," set for release in July. Sony Pictures Korea, the film's distributor, has yet to release an official statement regarding his involvement. (Yonhap)