Police have identified a daughter and her husband as key suspects in a case involving a woman’s body found inside a suitcase floating in a downtown stream in Daegu on Tuesday.

The Daegu Bukbu Police said Wednesday they had detained a woman in her 20s and her husband, the victim’s daughter and son-in-law, on charges including murder and corpse abandonment around 9 p.m. Tuesday after identifying suspicious circumstances in CCTV footage.

The suspects are believed to have placed the victim’s body inside a suitcase at a residence in Jung-gu, Daegu, before abandoning it along the Sincheon stream on March 18. They have reportedly admitted to the crime during questioning.

The case came to light earlier in the day at around 10:30 a.m., when a passerby reported a suspicious suitcase floating near a submerged bridge in Chilseong-dong. Police recovered the suitcase and found a body curled up inside.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to seek arrest warrants for the two suspects.