Seoul Subway Line Nos. 1 to 8 carried 2.44 billion passengers in 2025, with Jamsil Station on Line No. 2 ranking as the busiest for a third straight year.

Seoul Metro said the system averaged 6.69 million passengers per day, up 1.3 percent from 6.61 million a year earlier.

Line No. 2 recorded the highest ridership at 1.99 million passengers per day, followed by Line No. 5 (953,000), Line No. 7 (856,000) and Line No. 3 (818,000). Line No. 4 saw 797,000 passengers, while Line Nos. 6, 1 and 8 recorded 522,000, 431,000 and 327,000, respectively.

Jamsil Station handled an average of 157,600 passengers daily, followed by Hongik University Station, Gangnam Station, Seoul Station and Guro Digital Complex Station.