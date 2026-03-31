Borneo Festival 2026 connects global brands with East Malaysia's fast-growing beauty market

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo, Malaysia's leading beauty trade platforms, are expanding into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026. The inaugural edition will take place from 25–26 May 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), Kota Kinabalu.

Themed "Beauty Beyond Borders", the festival marks a strategic move to connect Kuala Lumpur's established beauty ecosystem with the fast-growing markets of Sabah, Sarawak, and the wider Borneo region. The two-day event is expected to feature 50 exhibitors from Malaysia, Mainland China, Korea, and Taiwan, and attract more than 1,500 trade attendees, including distributors, retailers, salon owners, and beauty professionals seeking new products, partnerships, and business opportunities.

The beauty industry in East Malaysia is gaining strong momentum, driven by a young, beauty-conscious consumer base and increasing demand for professional products and services. However, access to international brands, industry innovation, and established trade networks has historically been concentrated in Peninsular Malaysia.

As Malaysia's beauty market continues to evolve, the need to broaden access, strengthen regional supply chains, and support businesses beyond the Klang Valley has become more pronounced. The launch of a dedicated platform in Borneo addresses this gap, enabling more inclusive and balanced industry growth nationwide.

For the industry, this translates into tangible value across the ecosystem. Brands gain early entry into an underserved market, allowing them to establish distribution networks and build presence ahead of competitors. Distributors and retailers benefit from more direct sourcing opportunities, improving efficiency and speed-to-market, while salon owners and beauty professionals gain exposure to new technologies, product innovations, and skills development, raising service standards across East Malaysia.

"What we're seeing in East Malaysia is a market that is ready to engage. Buyers here are increasingly discerning and actively seeking new brands, better products, and reliable partners. By establishing a platform in Sabah, we are bringing supply closer to demand, making meaningful business connections happen faster and more efficiently," said YBhg. Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo.

Visitor registration is now open, with beauty professionals, retailers, and salon owners encouraged to secure their participation early. Brands and businesses looking to expand into East Malaysia are also invited to exhibit and tap into a highly targeted audience of trade buyers and industry professionals.

"The launch of the Borneo Festival reflects our longer-term vision to strengthen Malaysia's position as a regional beauty hub. By extending our footprint into East Malaysia, we are not only expanding market access, but also creating stronger linkages between local businesses and international brands, laying the foundation for broader regional growth across Southeast Asia," added YBhg. Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat.

Beyond its role as a regional platform, the Borneo Festival also serves as a gateway to the flagship Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Southeast Asia's leading beauty B2B platform. The Kuala Lumpur edition brings together thousands of buyers, brands, and distributors from across the region, offering an expanded stage for companies ready to scale.

Participants of the Borneo Festival are encouraged to extend their journey to Kuala Lumpur, where broader market access and larger-scale opportunities await. Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo will be held from 29 September – 1 October 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

For more information, visit www.cosmobeautemalaysia.com/borneo-festival/ or email info.cbmbe@informa.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets' Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Tokyo), the world's fastest-growing markets. By further expanding its reach, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami serving the East Coast and the USA, South America, and the Caribbean Islands.

ABOUT COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA BORNEO FESTIVAL

Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival is a dedicated B2B beauty trade event that links global brands with emerging opportunities in Sabah, Sarawak, and the wider Borneo region. As an extension of Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo, Malaysia's leading beauty trade platforms, the festival serves as a strategic gateway for market entry, partnerships, and business expansion in East Malaysia. Held in Kota Kinabalu, the event brings together international and regional exhibitors with a targeted audience of trade buyers and industry professionals. With a focus on innovation, market access, and industry development, Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival supports the growth of a more inclusive and connected beauty ecosystem across Malaysia.

ABOUT COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA & BEAUTYEXPO

Cosmobeauté Malaysia & beautyexpo is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.