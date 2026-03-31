South Korea is in talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency for a potential visit by the agency's chief, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday, amid Seoul's push to acquire nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Seoul and the IAEA are discussing the possibility of a visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, with an exact date yet to be decided, the official told reporters.

A local media outlet reported Tuesday that Grossi plans to visit Seoul as early as next month.

"We intend to cooperate with the IAEA as we continue close communication with the United States," the official said. "Grossi's potential visit is also under discussion for initial talks on nuclear fuel inspections."

Under last year's summit agreements, the US committed to supporting South Korea's efforts to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The process would require Seoul to sign a separate agreement with the IAEA to meet inspection requirements and other safeguards, in addition to a deal with Washington.

Follow-up steps to implement security commitments in the summit agreements have yet to begin between South Korea and the US, with Seoul seeking an early visit by a US delegation to speed up negotiations. (Yonhap)