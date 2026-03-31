A South Korean father is set to push his son across the United States on what he hopes will be an 86-day journey that combines physical endurance with a message of hope for people living with disabilities.

Bae Jong-hoon, 60, and his 30-year-old son Bae Jae-guk, who uses a wheelchair because he has a rare muscular dystrophy that makes it difficult to move, departed for Los Angeles via Incheon International Airport on Sunday.

The pair plan to travel about 4,500 kilometers from Los Angeles to New York starting Wednesday.

Calling themselves “Team Jaeguk,” the pair have spent nearly two decades traveling together. Their travels started with the father pushing his son across Korea after doctors said the younger Bae might not live past 20.

They have since completed six cross-country treks on foot, dozens of marathons and ultra-marathons and even participated in the New York and Boston marathons.

To prepare for the trip across the US, Bae trained almost daily, running 20 to 30 kilometers.

“We hope people fighting illness or living with disabilities will see this challenge and not give up,” Bae Jong-hoon said before departure.

The journey is supported by sponsors including Korean Air, which provided round-trip flights, as well as medical equipment and other assistance from private organizations.