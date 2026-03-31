Hybe India opens auditions to scout, train local talent

Hybe is set to debut its first Indian girl group, as its local branch in India ramps up efforts to discover and develop talent in the country.

According to an announcement released Tuesday via its official social media, Hybe India plans to recruit young female talents with potential in vocals, rap, dance, acting and modeling, aiming to launch a global girl group that will expand from India to the international stage.

Applicants born between 2005 and 2011 are eligible to apply, with submissions open through July 31.

Lee Woo-chang, CEO of Hybe India, said the initiative is designed to address a structural gap in the local industry.

“India has many talented and passionate individuals, but there has been a lack of a consistent pathway to the global stage,” Lee said in a statement, Tuesday. “Hybe India has built a systematic training and development system tailored to the local market, and this audition will serve as a new starting point for young talent.”

A week ago, the company had already announced plans to hold both online and in-person auditions across major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Hybe India was established in June last year as part of the company’s “multihome, multigenre” strategy led by Chair Bang Si-hyuk, which aims to localize the K-pop production system in key global markets.

By leveraging its integrated capabilities across music, platforms and intellectual property, Hybe seeks to position India as a cultural hub in South Asia while accelerating the global expansion of its portfolio.