K-pop methodology heads to world’s largest youth market under ‘multihome, multigenre’ strategy

Hybe is launching a large-scale audition in India to discover and develop the next generation of global stars, extending its “K-pop methodology” to one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment markets.

Hybe India announced Tuesday via its official social media channels that it would hold the “Hybe India Audition,” with both online applications and in-person tryouts across major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Selected candidates will undergo the company’s training and development system, with opportunities to debut through a global production pipeline.

“We expect strong potential from India and young people of Indian origin, and will spare no effort in supporting outstanding talent so they can bring their cultural identity to the global stage,” Hybe India said in a statement. “The combination of Hybe’s global system and the creative energy of local Indian experts will generate positive synergy.”

The initiative will serve as a key test case for Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s “multihome, multigenre” strategy, which aims to localize the K-pop production model in different regions to create new intellectual property.

India, with a population exceeding 1.4 billion and an average age of around 28, is widely seen as an ideal market for such expansion. Its rapidly growing digital music sector and diverse cultural landscape have made it an increasingly attractive destination for global entertainment companies.

Hybe aims to position its Indian unit as a cultural hub for South Asia by applying its full-spectrum music business model — spanning talent discovery, production, marketing and live performances.

The company has already tested its localization strategy in other markets.

Japan-based &Team has achieved million-seller status in Korea and Japan, while US-based Katseye entered both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 within a year of debut and earned a Grammy nomination in February. Latin act Santos Bravos has also gained traction, securing rookie award nominations at major Latin music ceremonies.