Season 2 expands onto a global stage, doubling down on raw boxing action

Netflix Korea's testosterone-driven series "Bloodhounds" is returning for a second season, with K-pop icon and actor Rain joining the fold as the season's central villain.

"Bloodhounds" picks up with Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), who previously dismantled a loan shark ring, as they take on a far more dangerous threat. This time, the duo squares off against a global underground boxing league fueled by money and violence.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Woo reflected on the long-awaited return. "I'm happy to be greeting audiences again through 'Bloodhounds' after three years," he said. "Working on Season 2, it felt like we've spent a long time together with Lee and the director. We were able to come back because of the love Season 1 received. It's an honor."

The first season, released in June 2023, became a breakout global hit, climbing to No. 1 on Netflix's TV chart within six days of its debut, driven by its visceral action and grounded bromance.

Director Kim Joo-hwan said the new installment raises the stakes across the board. "Season 2 follows the two protagonists as they encounter a new antagonist and engage in an even more intense, ferocious battle," he said. "We thought carefully about what the audience loved in Season 1 and how to elevate it. The goal was to make the signature elements, like the boxing action and the chemistry between the leads, more stylish and more entertaining."

A major focus this season was pushing the show's signature realism further. "The reason 'Bloodhounds' was so well received was its boxing realism," Kim added. "This time, we asked ourselves how to take that further. The answer was to confront it head-on. We went deeper into boxing to deliver something more raw and authentic, and the entire crew committed to capturing that intensity."

Season 2 also marks the arrival of Jung Ji-hoon — better known as K-pop icon Rain — who steps into the role of the season's primary antagonist. According to Jung, he signed on out of long-standing admiration for the filmmaker.

"I've long been a fan of director Kim and have followed his work," he said. "By coincidence, I came across 'Bloodhounds' on Netflix the day I moved and ended up binge-watching the entire series. When the offer came, I felt it was fate."

Rain added that he leaned fully into the director's vision, setting aside his own action instincts to focus on embodying a deeply villainous character.

Expanding beyond its original scope, the new season shifts toward a global stage. Kim explained that while Season 1 centered on boxers navigating the loan shark underworld during the COVID-19 era, Season 2 foregrounds boxing itself within a broader international arena. "Considering themes like money and human relationships, a global boxing league felt like the most fitting backdrop," he said.

True to its DNA, the second season of "Bloodhounds" opens with action and closes with it, with both cast and director pointing to the heightened fight choreography as the season's main draw. "We wanted to deliver a kind of K-action that only our actors can pull off," Kim said.

The second season of "Bloodhounds" premieres Friday on Netflix.