The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution condemning North Korea’s human rights violations for the 24th consecutive year, with South Korea joining as a co-sponsor, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the resolution was adopted Monday by consensus at the council’s 61st session in Geneva. A total of 50 countries, including South Korea, participated as co-sponsors.

The resolution condemns what it describes as “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights violations in North Korea, including forced labor, torture and abuses across its penal system and detention facilities, such as political prison camps. It calls on Pyongyang to comply with previous UN resolutions and take steps to improve its human rights record.

It also highlights allegations that the North is using forced labor and other rights violations to generate revenue for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, stressing that the country’s human rights situation is inherently linked to international peace and security.

The text reflects findings from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ comprehensive report issued last year, pointing to restrictions on freedoms of movement and expression and urging improvements.

Humanitarian issues were also included, such as calls for the immediate repatriation of abductees and the resumption of reunions for separated families.

The resolution newly encourages implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which outline corporate responsibility to respect human rights and the state’s duty to protect them.

Meanwhile, the council welcomed North Korea’s participation in the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, while emphasizing the importance of dialogue, engagement and cooperation — including inter-Korean dialogue — to improve human rights conditions.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it “takes note” of the council’s recognition of North Korea’s participation in the latest review cycle and stressed the importance of dialogue and engagement efforts, including inter-Korean talks, to bring about tangible improvements in human rights conditions.

The ministry added that the government will continue to cooperate with the international community to advance the human rights of North Korean residents.

The Human Rights Council has adopted a North Korea human rights resolution every year since 2003, when it was still operating as the Commission on Human Rights. The practice of adopting the resolution by consensus without a vote has continued for 11 consecutive years.

South Korea had co-sponsored the resolution from 2008 to 2018, but refrained from joining between 2019 and 2021 under the Moon Jae-in administration, citing inter-Korean relations. It returned as a co-sponsor in 2022 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and has continued its participation since.