Celltrion said Tuesday it has officially launched its autoimmune disease treatment Omlyclo in Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America, as part of its push to expand in the region.

Omlyclo, a biosimilar referencing omalizumab, is indicated for conditions including asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The launch positions Celltrion as an early entrant in Brazil’s biosimilar market, where demand for cost-effective biologics is growing.

The company said it has already secured initial supply channels by winning a state government tender in Santa Catarina, enabling early distribution in the public health care system. Additional tender wins are expected as the rollout expands.

In parallel, Celltrion is targeting the private market, where its existing products — Truxima and Remsima — have established footholds, with market shares of around 40 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

The company said recent engagement with health care professionals has shown strong interest in Omlyclo, supporting expectations for broader adoption as prescriptions increase.

“Following our early success in securing government tenders, we plan to expand launches across Latin America,” said Kang Kyung-doo, head of Celltrion’s Latin American division.