E-Land Cruise, operator of the Han River sightseeing boat that recently ran aground, has drawn criticism after offering passengers a free ride on the same cruise as part of its compensation plan.

The company contacted passengers on Monday, offering a 79,000 won ($51.8) restaurant voucher, 11,000 won in transit costs and a complimentary ticket for a future cruise.

The vessel became stuck on a shallow stretch near Banpo Bridge at around 8 p.m. Saturday, about 30 minutes after departure. No injuries were reported.

“There are other ships, so the offer was meant for passengers to use it again when they feel at ease. We apologize for the inconvenience,” an E-Land Cruise official said.

The proposal has been widely criticized as tone-deaf, with some passengers reportedly declining to board another cruise after the incident and choosing to return home by public transport.

Some passengers also raised concerns over the crew’s response, saying they were not informed of the situation and that life jackets were distributed only after passengers demanded them.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched an investigation into the cause of the grounding. Officials are examining whether the captain deviated from the designated route, while the company said a sudden change in water levels led to the incident.