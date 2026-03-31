SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI agents spend money differently from humans. They don't browse, hesitate, or second-guess. They detect a task, select a vendor, and execute—fast, autonomous, and at scale.

The challenge is that much of today's payment infrastructure is still designed around human workflows. Giving an AI agent a traditional corporate card can create unnecessary exposure: overly broad permissions, persistent credentials, and limited task-level controls.

FlashCard is designed to solve that gap: One mission. One authorization. Then invalidated.

1. Security by Design: Task-Bounded, Lifecycle-Controlled

FlashCard is a task-scoped virtual card model: fund for a purpose, execute, then invalidate by lifecycle rules. There is no need to leave reusable, long-lived credentials in an agent workflow.

Each FlashCard is designed to be:

When the task is complete, the credential is no longer reusable.

This materially reduces unnecessary credential exposure. For enterprises deploying AI agents at scale, this is the difference between controlled automation and open-ended payment risk.

2. Programmable by Default: You Define the Rules

Every FlashCard is issued with a permission profile baked in. Before the card is ever used, you define exactly what it can and cannot do:

Restrict the card to specific categories — software subscriptions only, cloud infrastructure only, travel only. An agent buying SaaS tools cannot accidentally — or maliciously — charge a casino.

Set a hard ceiling per transaction and per card lifecycle. The card physically cannot exceed what you authorised. No overrides, no exceptions.

Pin a FlashCard to a specific merchant. The agent can only spend at the exact counterparty you approved — not a lookalike, not a redirect.

Limit where and when the card is valid. A card for a Tuesday procurement run expires Wednesday morning.

This isn't just fraud prevention. It's programmable financial governance — the same control layer that compliance teams have demanded for years, now native to every card issued.

3. Built for the Agentic Era: MCP, Skills, and CLI-Native

FlashCard is the card product engineered from the ground up for AI agent payment.

FlashCard exposes a native MCP (Model Context Protocol) server. Any MCP-compatible agent — Claude, GPT, Gemini, custom LLMs — can issue, configure, and destroy FlashCards through a standardised tool interface. No custom integration. No bespoke API work. Plug in once, deploy everywhere.

FlashCard ships as a ready-to-use skill for Openclaw. Agents discover the capability, understand its parameters, and call it natively — the same way they'd call a web search or a code execution tool.

For engineering teams building agentic infrastructure, FlashCard offers a first-class CLI. Issue cards, set permissions, query balances, and trigger destruction — all scriptable, all auditable, all composable into your existing deployment pipelines.

flashcard issue --limit 500 --mcc 5734 --merchant "AWS" --ttl 24h

# Returns: card_id, virtual PAN, expiry — ready to inject into agent context

This is what "developer-first" actually means in the agentic payments context.

AI agents are already participating in real economic actions. The core question is no longer "Can they pay?" but "Can they pay in a bounded, auditable, and secure way?"

FlashCard is UQPAY's answer: a payment primitive designed for autonomous execution, with security, programmability, and agent-native integration as first principles.

One card. One task. Greater control and auditability.

About UQPAY

Grow Your Business Borderlessly

UQPAY Group is a global fintech innovation group headquartered in Singapore, with operations spanning digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech venture capital. Since its founding in 2016, UQPAY has leveraged payment innovation to build an end-to-end, secure, and compliant full-stack payment infrastructure, empowering businesses to achieve borderless growth in the digital and intelligent economy.

Amid the new economic wave driven by AI and Web3, UQPAY is positioned to deliver next-generation payment infrastructure for the programmable economy — building a real-time, scalable, and intelligently orchestrated global payment network that enables new growth models for enterprises, digital-native ecosystems, and future autonomous agents worldwide.

UQPAY holds key payment and financial licenses across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, and serves as a principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International — the world's three major card networks — deeply embedded in the global payment and clearing ecosystem. We connect not just transactions, but the future of global commerce and value flow.

Contact UQPAY

Website: https://www.uqpay.com/en

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uqpaytechnology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/uqpay

Twitter: www.x.com/uqpaysg

UQPAY Group

55 AYER RAJAH CRESCENT, #04-06, SINGAPORE 139949