K-pop supergroup BTS has secured its seventh No. 1 hit on the US Billboard's main singles chart, debuting atop the chart with its latest single, "Swim."

The upbeat alternative pop track, which leads the band's fifth studio album, "Arirang," topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of April 4. It outpaced Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" to claim the highest ranking, according to a Billboard preview released Monday (US time).

The milestone adds "Swim" to the act's impressive roster of Billboard triumphs, following "Dynamite," "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" (BTS Remix), "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe."

The song's success mirrors the commercial dominance of "Arirang." Billboard announced Sunday that the release debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, also granting the group its seventh No. 1 album. The momentum extended to Britain on Friday, with "Arirang" debuting at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 and "Swim" entering the Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 2.

"BTS has the most No. 1s among groups in nearly half a century—since the Bee Gees banked its nine career chart-toppers in 1971-79," Billboard said. "As for the most No. 1s among groups since the chart began in August 1958, the Beatles lead all acts with 20, followed in the category by the Supremes (12), Bee Gees, the Rolling Stones (eight) and BTS."

Among Korean acts, only BTS and its members Jimin and Jungkook have topped the chart.

In the K-pop genre, "Golden" from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" also reached No. 1 last year.

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, combining data from streaming, radio airplay and sales.

Released on March 20 as part of "Arirang," "Swim" drew 15.3 million streams, 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 154,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending March 26, according to Billboard.

The release ended a nearly four-year hiatus from group activities. The group celebrated the highly anticipated comeback the following day by staging a free concert for tens of thousands of fans at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.

Produced under the direction of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, "Arirang" explores BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions its members have encountered throughout their lives. "Swim" serves as an anthem for navigating life's challenges, with lyrics co-written by the band's frontman, RM. (Yonhap)