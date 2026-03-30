K-pop giant BTS has claimed its seventh No. 1 debut on the US Billboard's main albums chart with its new album, "Arirang."

"Arirang," the band's first group project in three years and nine months, debuted atop the Billboard 200 for the week of April 4, Billboard said in a chart preview released Sunday (US time).

It marks BTS' seventh No. 1 debut on the chart, following "Love Yourself: Tear," "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona," "Map of the Soul: 7," "Be" and the anthology album "Proof."

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

"Arirang" opens with 641,000 equivalent album units earned -- the largest week for an album by a group since the chart began measuring by units in December 2014, according to Billboard.

Of that sum, 532,000 came from physical and digital album sales, landing it the biggest sales week for an album by a group in more than a decade. SEA units comprise 95,000, BTS' biggest streaming week ever for an album, and TEA units comprise the remainder.

"BTS claims the biggest week for an album by units earned since Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' debuted at No. 1 with an historic 4.002 million units on the Oct. 18, 2025-dated chart," it said.

"Swim" also has a strong chance of arriving at No. 1 upon its debut on the Hot 100 main singles chart, placing it ahead of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas." In that case, it will also be the group's seventh song to reach the top of the chart.

Produced under the direction of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, "Arirang" explores BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions its members have encountered throughout their lives. "Swim" is an upbeat alternative pop song about navigating life's challenges, with lyrics co-written by the band's frontman, RM.

The seven-member group made its long-awaited comeback with the 14-track album on March 20 and celebrated the release with a free concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square the following day in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Earlier on Friday, "Arirang" also debuted atop the British Official Albums Chart Top 100, while the lead track "Swim" landed at No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100. (Yonhap)