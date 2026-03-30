The ASEAN Culture House is showcasing textile traditions in an exhibition titled “Weaving Hands, Women’s Time: Textile Crafts of ASEAN” in Busan.

Organized by the Korea Foundation, the exhibition presents textile traditions from 11 Southeast Asian countries, highlighting their history and the role of women in preserving cultural identity through weaving.

The exhibition highlights UNESCO-recognized textile traditions, including Timor-Leste’s Tais, and traces weaving from traditional production to modern industry across four thematic sections. Tais is a traditional handwoven textile of Timor-Leste used in decoration and clothing, inscribed in 2021 on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The opening ceremony on March 26 was attended by officials and ASEAN ambassadors in Korea, with a live weaving demonstration by an ethnic Tai artisan from Vietnam.

Opened on March 25, the exhibition includes workshops and will run through Aug. 30 at the KF ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae, Busan.