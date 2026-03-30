Authorities struggle to track unregistered schools in legal grey zone, with no nationwide oversight since 2014

Tens of thousands of students in South Korea may be enrolled in unaccredited “international schools” that offer no recognized qualifications, exposing families to sudden closures and financial loss.

The issue drew renewed attention in late 2024 when an unaccredited international school in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam-gu abruptly shut down. Several students were unable to transfer to other institutions and turned to homeschooling because their studies carried no recognized academic standing.

Education officials estimate that around 130 such institutions operate nationwide without government approval, enrolling roughly 26,000 students.

Many market themselves as American or British-style schools, offering SAT, AP or IB preparation, and often attract both foreign families and Koreans seeking overseas university pathways.

However, they are legally classified as private academies, despite using the term "international school." They have not received approval from the Education Ministry or local education offices.

As a result, their programs do not confer any recognized academic credentials, even though they recruit students as if they were accredited schools. Their appeal has grown among families seeking overseas university admission.

They operate full-day schedules similar to private schools and charge high tuition — often supplemented by admission fees, development charges and “donations,” practices that may violate private academy regulations.

As of 2026, a total of seven foreign educational institutions and four Jeju international schools, which are often dubbed "international schools," are officially authorized under Korea’s Elementary and Secondary Education Act, the Jeju Special Act or the Foreign Educational Institutions Act.

The Ministry of Education has not conducted a nationwide survey of unaccredited international schools since a one-time inspection in 2014 targeting high-cost alternative institutions.

Local education offices have long disputed who bears responsibility for oversight, arguing that these facilities fall somewhere between academies and schools. Complaints often result in little action because violations are difficult to prove without clear legal definitions.

Some schools have shown more serious problems beyond regulatory ambiguity.

In June last year, one unauthorized school in Incheon closed without warning amid allegations of inadequate curricula, unpaid teacher salaries and substandard facilities. Parents filed suit seeking refunds totaling roughly 3 billion won ($1.98 million), and the school’s director was arrested on fraud charges.

Some institutions have been accused of leaking entrance exam answers or promising high scores in exchange for money. Recorded conversations between brokers and parents, released through media reports, have fueled public outrage and raised questions about the ethical environment surrounding these programs.

For students, the fallout can be severe.

Graduates of unaccredited schools are not recognized as having completed middle or high school under Korean law, meaning they can be excluded from domestic college admissions or face barriers in employment.

After one recent closure, more than 10 affected students were unable to enroll in public schools, effectively becoming “education refugees.”

As demand for international education grows, experts say clearer legal definitions and stronger oversight are urgently needed to protect families from unregulated operators.

Without such measures, parents seeking alternatives to the Korean school system may continue turning to institutions that present themselves as international schools but leave students without the qualifications they need for future academic paths.

The growing controversy has prompted local governments to begin examining potential regulatory measures.

During a recent Seoul Metropolitan Council session, Rep. Chae Su-ji of the People Power Party criticized the Seoul education office for what she described as "inadequate oversight of unauthorized international schools."

Citing Education Ministry data, Chae said roughly 40 institutions in Seoul operate as international schools, yet the city’s education office has confirmed only about 30 of them. She pressed officials on how they intend to identify and respond to the remaining unregistered facilities, particularly those that have avoided contact with authorities.

In response, officials are conducting on-site inspections and attempting to guide operators toward proper registration as academies or alternative education institutions.

Officials say some facilities cannot be reached, but investigations are ongoing. “If necessary, we will consider referring cases for criminal investigation or filing complaints,” the official added.

The education office also noted that it has been tracking unregistered facilities through its illegal private education reporting center and is in discussions with the Education Ministry on raising the current 200,000 won reward for tip-offs.

Chae argued, however, that the scale of the problem exceeds current monitoring capacity, noting Seoul alone has more than 25,000 academies and tutoring centers. She called for a more systematic effort and a structured management framework that includes full surveys and regular inspections.

Chae emphasized that parents often turn to unaccredited international schools due to anxieties about public education, making stronger oversight essential.

“Unauthorized international schools pose clear risks, from unrecognized academic records to sudden closures that leave families stranded,” she said.

“Restoring trust in public education must go hand in hand with establishing a comprehensive system to monitor and regulate institutions operating outside the formal framework.”