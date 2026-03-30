Merck Life Science said Monday it has opened the Merck Chemistry Hub at KAIST, further strengthening the partnership between the global chemical powerhouse and Korea’s leading science and technology university.

Located within the chemistry department at KAIST, the Merck Chemistry Hub is a space where students and researchers can experience Merck’s solutions while designing and carrying out the full chemical research process, following the core workflow of synthesis route design, synthesis and analysis.

“Merck Life Science considers the mutual growth of the scientific community as a core value,” said Merck Life Science CEO Jean-Charles Wirth.

“We are pleased that the partnership between the two organizations is expanding into the field of chemical research through the Merck Chemistry Hub. We hope that Merck’s various scientific solutions in the field of chemistry, which is the foundation of basic science, will serve as a catalyst to maximize research efficiency."

Merck said it will provide free samples of products specialized for chemistry research and offer exclusive promotions for KAIST researchers and students.

In the synthetic pathway design process, students and researchers can simulate and experience optimal synthetic routes through Merck’s artificial intelligence-based software programs such as Synthia and Aiddison. They can also use other solutions, including PennPhD, SynLED and Synple, in the synthesis stage while getting access to demos of analytical instruments such as HPLC columns and TLC Explorer, as well as ChemisTwin, a digital analysis platform that supports compound identification and quantitative analysis.

“KAIST continues to expand its global partnerships to strengthen research competitiveness across the entire spectrum -- from basic science to advanced applied research,” said KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung.

“We expect the Merck Chemistry Hub to serve as a key hub that fosters researchers’ creative challenges and innovation by providing an integrated research environment encompassing the full spectrum of chemical research.”

Merck previously signed a memorandum of understanding with KAIST to initiate a long-term strategic partnership in May 2024. Merck has established the Merck Application and Experience Lab, the Merck Bio Lab and the Merck Supply Center at KAIST.