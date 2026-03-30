Liberal heavyweight Kim Boo-kyum on Monday formalized his bid for Daegu mayor, a conservative stronghold, as the Democratic Party of Korea envisions a dominating victory in the upcoming June local elections.

Kim, a former four-term lawmaker who served as prime minister during the Moon Jae-in administration, has claimed that right-wing politicians are taking Daegu residents' vote for the conservative party for granted, while Daegu's economic development has lacked progress over time.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly, Kim urged Daegu voters' support to "address political imbalance," saying June 3 is the right time to break the conservative party's hold on the city.

Kim's bid follows a meeting with Democratic Party Chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae on Thursday, when Jung asked Kim to consider his candidacy. Kim said he would finalize his decision soon.

Daegu, a metropolitan city with over 2.3 million people in the country's southeast, has seen right-leaning mayors elected since 1995, when South Korea began full-scale local elections for the first time since democratization.

Over the past three decades, however, Daegu has recorded the lowest gross regional domestic product per capita out of all municipalities and provinces in South Korea.

Kim was previously elected to the National Assembly in a constituency in Daegu in 2016, the first time a liberal was elected there in 45 years. He was also runner-up in the 2014 Daegu mayoral election.

Kim, in his second Daegu mayoral bid with the Democratic Party, pledged to boost the adoption of artificial intelligence in Daegu's industrial facilities, create more jobs and ease Daegu municipal government's financial burden on the Daegu Air Base relocation project by attracting private-sector investment in the development project.

Kim's announcement came amid mounting controversies surrounding the candidate selection process of the rival party, with some People Power Party hopefuls, like Deputy National Assembly Speaker Rep. Joo Ho-young, refusing to accept the party's decision to eliminate them from contention.

Meanwhile, an election prediction by Realmeter released Wednesday suggested that Kim was polling ahead of all conservative People Power Party hopefuls.

Lee Jin-sook, a former chief of the now-defunct media watchdog Korea Communications Commission who is considered a far-right figure, was the only Daegu mayor hopeful to be within the margin of error, whereas the other seven conservative hopefuls polled decisively outside the margin of error.

Lee and Joo were dropped from the People Power Party's local election candidate selection committee's consideration on March 22.

A separate Realmeter poll Monday also showed that nationwide support for the ruling Democratic Party came to 51.1 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party amounted to 30.6 percent.