진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Humanoid race with China may be won by the hand, not on foot

기사요약: 중국이 휴머노이드 로봇의 양산과 이동 기술에서는 앞서가고 있지만, 정밀한 ‘손’ 조작 기술에서는 여전히 한계가 있어, 한국이 센서·촉각 데이터 기반 경쟁력으로 핵심 주도권을 노리고 있다는 분석이다.

[1] Earlier this month, Seoul's COEX hosted an event whose name said it all: the China Humanoid Conference, "First Journey to Korea." Unitree, Fourier, Leju and Huawei presented humanoids already working in Chinese factories and retail stores.

host: 주회하다, 열다

retail store: 소매 상점

[2] It felt less like an introduction than a declaration. The Korean engineers in the audience knew the scoreboard: China ships the vast majority of the world's humanoids, with over 140 companies in the race. On volume and speed, the contest was over.

declaration: 선언

vast: 어마어마한

[3] Not everyone on stage was triumphant, though. Yan Weixin, a senior researcher at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's AI institute, acknowledged from the stage that his team had defined 33 fundamental hand motions and succeeded with 32. The exception: chopsticks, a task that demands "very precise force control and tactile perception." Even China's humanoids, Yan conceded, cannot yet perform the kind of delicate manipulation that most 5-year-olds master at the dinner table.

exception: 예외

precise: 정확한, 정밀한

tactile: 촉감의

concede: 인정하다, 수긍하다

[4] The distinction matters because it maps onto two very different competitions. Walking is an engineering problem China solved with speed and scale. Dexterous manipulation is a data problem no country has solved yet, and South Korean companies believe they hold some of the missing pieces.

distinction: 차이

dexterous: 손재주가 비상한

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10698201

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638