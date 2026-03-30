Four men were arrested early Monday for attempting to rob a woman living alone, with the suspects caught after the victim resisted and a neighbor reported the incident.

The attempted robbery occurred around 3 a.m. in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, when the suspects rang the doorbell and forced their way into the victim’s home, according to Suwon Paldal Police Station. The woman, in her 40s, lived alone in a mixed residential and commercial building.

The men took her phone and searched the home for valuables, with some of them restraining her during the attack. The victim managed to break free and ran to the building’s first floor, where a struggle drew the attention of a neighbor, who called police.

Officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. and arrested all four suspects. Police said the suspects and the victim did not know each other.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and plan to seek arrest warrants. Under Korean law, suspects caught in the act can be held for up to 48 hours without a warrant. If a court approves a formal arrest, detention can extend up to 10 days during the police investigation and up to 20 days during prosecution.