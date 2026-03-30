Illit's debut music video "Magnetic" has surpassed 300 million YouTube views as of Sunday, agency Belift Lab said Monday.

The video was unveiled in March 2024 for the main track of the group’s first EP “Super Real Me,” showing the goofy yet lovely sides of the five members.

“Magnetic” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 91, becoming the first debut single from a K-pop group to enter the main songs chart. It did so barely three weeks after the quintet’s debut, a record in K-pop.

The single swept all major local music charts, becoming the only debut song to do so besides Blackpink’s “Whistle.”

Illit is poised to make a comeback on April 30 with its fourth EP, “Mamihlapinatapai.”