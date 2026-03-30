President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating remained unchanged from a week earlier, a poll showed Monday, as growing economic uncertainty overshadowed the government's efforts to improve people's livelihoods.

The survey by Realmeter showed Lee's approval rating came to 62.2 percent, while the negative evaluation inched down 0.3 percentage point to 32.2 percent.

The pollster said the approval rating stayed flat as worsening economic indicators, such as the won's weakness against the US dollar, offset the government's measures to improve people's livelihoods.

The government unveiled a temporary fuel tax cut and seeks to create a 25 trillion-won ($16 billion) supplementary budget aimed at stabilizing the economy from the impact of the Middle East conflict.

The survey was conducted on 2,513 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,006 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 1.9 percentage points to 51.1 percent.

Support for the main opposition People Power Party edged up 2.5 percentage points to 30.6 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)