A man in his 90s died after falling onto the tracks at Namwon Station in North Jeolla Province on Sunday, apparently while trying to board a departing train, authorities said.

Local authorities received a report at around 9:21 p.m. that a person had fallen onto the tracks. When emergency responders arrived, the man had already died, apparently after being struck by the train.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the incident, but officials said he appears to have attempted to board the train after the doors had closed and it had begun to move, and fell onto the tracks while walking alongside it.