South Korea’s bio-health industry posted record exports last year, driven by strong global demand for pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, exports from the sector reached $27.9 billion in 2025, up 10.3 percent from a year earlier. Bio-health ranked eighth among the country’s key export industries.

By segment, pharmaceutical exports totaled $10.4 billion, fueled by the rapid growth of biopharmaceutical products, particularly in the US and Europe. Medical device exports reached $6 billion.

Cosmetics exports climbed to $11.4 billion, up 12.2 percent on-year, with the United States emerging as the largest export market. The government has set this year’s bio-health export target at $30.4 billion.